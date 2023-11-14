Trending
MLB
Nov. 14, 2023 / 7:04 AM

Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll, Orioles' Gunnar Henderson win MLB Rookie of the Year honors

By Alex Butler
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll hit .285 over 155 games this season. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Gunnar Henderson of the Baltimore Orioles won respective National League and American League Rookie of the Year honors for 2023, MLB announced.

Carroll and Henderson received the awards Monday on MLB Network. They were unanimous recipients for the honors through voting by the Baseball Writers Association of America.

"For [the voters] to view me in that way, that means a lot to me, especially in a year like this, where, even beyond the three nominees, there were so many really talented rookie players this year," Carroll told reporters.

"It means a lot to me that you guys view me as valuable."

Carroll, the No. 16 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, hit .385 with 25 home runs, 76 RBIs, 54 stolen bases, 30 doubles and a National League best 10 triples in 155 games this season. The 22-year-old outfielder also hit .273 with two homers, 10 RBIs and five steals to help the Diamondbacks reach the World Series.

He was the first rookie in MLB history to hit 25 home runs while eclipsing 50 stolen bases.

Henderson, a second-round pick in 2019, hit .255 with 28 home runs, 82 RBIs, 10 stolen bases, 29 doubles and nine triples in 150 games. The 22-year-old third baseman and shortstop hit .500 (6 for 12) in the Orioles' American League Divisional Series loss to the eventual champion Texas Rangers.

His 66 extra-base hits were an Orioles franchise record for a rookie.

Carroll finished ahead of New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder James Outman in National League Rookie of the Year voting.

Henderson edged Cleveland Guardians pitcher Tanner Bibee and Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas for American League honors.

"It's really special," Henderson said on the MLB Network broadcast. "I'm just really honored to be up for this award. Also, hats off to Tanner and Tristan. They had a heck of a year.

"I just want to thank everybody that voted for me. I'm very appreciative of this."

Manager of the Year honors will be announced Tuesday on MLB Network. Cy Young and MVP awards will be revealed Wednesday and Thursday on MLB Network. Those broadcasts will start at 6 p.m. EST.

MLB: Texas Rangers capture first World Series title

Texas Rangers players celebrate after defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 to win the 2023 World Series at Chase Field in Phoenix on November 1, 2023. The Rangers took the best-of-seven series 4-1. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

