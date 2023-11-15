San Diego Padres owner Peter Seidler dies at 63

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- San Diego Padres owner Peter Seidler, a two-time cancer survivor, has died, the team announced. He was 63.

The Padres announced Seidler's death Tuesday. They did not disclose his cause of death.

"The Padres organization mourns the passing of our beloved chairman and owner, Peter Seidler," Padres CEO Erik Greupner said in a statement.

"Today, our love and prayers encircle Peter's family as they grieve the loss of an extraordinary husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend."

Seidler was part of an investment group that bought the Padres in 2012. He assumed the role of chairman in 2020. The Padres have made the playoffs just twice since 2012, but posted winning records in each of the last three seasons.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of Peter's passing," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said. "Peter grew up in a baseball family, and his love of the game was evident throughout his life.

"He was passionate about owning the Padres and bringing the fans of San Diego a team in which they could always take pride."

The Padres plan to open the the home plate gate Wednesday at Petco Park for a gathering for those who wish to offer respects to Seidler.

