1 of 3 | Former MLB standout Steve Garvey announced Tuesday he will run for California’s open U.S. Senate seat in 2024. Photo courtesy of Steve Garvey for U.S. Senate

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Former MLB standout Steve Garvey announced Tuesday he will run for California's open U.S. Senate seat in 2024. Garvey, 74, who was a first baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, will enter the congested California U.S. Senate race as a Republican in a predominantly Democratic state.

Democrat Dianne Feinstein, who died Sept. 29 at age 90, had held the seat since 1992.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom called on Democrat Laphonza Butler, president of EMILY's List, to fill the seat temporarily. She has not announced intentions to run in 2024.

Other notable Democratic candidates in the race include Reps. Adam Schiff from Burbank, Barbara Lee from Oakland and Katie Porter from Irvine.

Garvey said his campaign will focus on improving the quality of life for all Californians by reducing inflation, addressing public safety issues, advocating for small businesses and reducing homelessness.

"We need fresh voices; we need new ideas. We need people who are going to be exactly that: for the people," Garvey in an interview with NBC News. "Simply, I'm running for all the people -- the things that affect the daily lives of people in California."

Garvey is a 10-time MLB All-Star and made World Series appearances on five occasions, with four appearances as part of the Dodgers and one with the Padres.