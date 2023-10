1 of 2 | Sen. Dianne Feinstein's San Francisco memorial service Thursday will be closed to the public due to security concerns, according to Feinstein's office. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pays her respects to Feinstein Wednesday at San Francisco City Hall. Photo courtesy of City of San Francisco

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A memorial service for the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein Thursday will be closed to the public over security concerns. Only invited guests will be able to attend but the memorial will be streamed online, Feinstein's office said in a statement. Advertisement

"Unfortunately, due to a larger than expected security perimeter, today's memorial service at city hall is no longer open to the general public,"it said. "You will be unable to see or hear the program from outside the perimeter."

The City of San Francisco said in a statement that city hall would be closed for in-person services all day due to street closures and reduced access related to the ceremony.

Feinstein's family mourned in private before a public viewing as her body lay in San Francisco City Hall Wednesday.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi paid her respects privately with the family, praising Feinstein as "a person of greatness" and a stateswoman.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has appointed Laphonza Butler to temporarily fill Feinstein's seat. Butler, sworn in by Vice-President Kamala Harris, is the first openly LGBTQ person to represent California in the U.S. Senate.

Advertisement

Butler is just the third Black woman to ever serve in the Senate. Harris was the second.