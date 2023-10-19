Trending
MLB
Oct. 19, 2023

Altuve, Astros hope to tie ALCS after Game 3 win over Rangers

By Alex Butler
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI
1 of 5 | Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Second baseman Jose Altuve homered, while catcher Martin Maldonado and slugger Yordan Alvarez plated two runs apiece to lead the Houston Astros past the Texas Rangers, cutting their ALCS deficit to 2-1.

"It was a must-win for us," Altuve said on the FS1 broadcast Wednesday from Arlington, Texas. "We had no choice. We had to win this one. ... We will have the same mentality [in Game 4]. One game at a time, one battle at a time.

"I think we can make it happen."

Altuve went 2 for 5 with two runs scored and an RBI in the 8-5 victory at Globe Life Field. The Astros can tie the series if they win Game 4 on Thursday in Arlington.

Astros starter Cristian Javier allowed three hits and two runs over 5 2/3 innings. The Astros logged five hits and five runs in four innings off Rangers starter Max Scherzer.

Scherzer threw a wild pitch with the bases loaded, resulting in the first run of the night in the top of the second inning. Maldonado drove in outfielders Kyle Tucker and Mauricio Dubon with a single in the next at-bat for a 3-0 Astros lead.

Altuve added to the advantage with a 413-foot solo homer to start the third. Dubon made the score 5-0 with an RBI single in the fourth.

The Rangers answered with a 389-foot, two-run homer from third baseman Josh Jung in the bottom of the fifth. Alvarez followed with a two-run single for the Astros in the top of the seventh.

Jung hit his second home run of the night in his next at-bat, smacking a 1-1 fastball from Astros reliever Hector Neris for a 429-foot, two-run shot to center field.

Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena hit an RBI single in the next half inning for an 8-4 lead. Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia drove in the final run of the night with an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth.

Astros closer Ryan Pressly did not allow a hit or a run in the ninth to secure the Game 3 win and his second save this postseason.

Dubon went 3 for 4 for the Astros. Jung and first baseman Nathaniel Lowe each went 2 for 4 for the Rangers.

The Rangers (2-1) will host the Astros (1-2) in Game 4 at 8:03 p.m. EDT Thursday in Arlington. Game 5 will be Friday at Globe Life Field.

The Arizona Diamondbacks (0-2) will host the Philadelphia Phillies (2-0) in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series at 5:07 p.m. Thursday in Phoenix.

