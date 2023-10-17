Homers, Wheeler gem lead Phillies past D-backs for 1-0 NLCS lead

1 of 5 | Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler throws in the sixth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Kyle Schwarber, Nick Castellanos and Bryce Harper each homered to support a Zack Wheeler pitching gem, leading the Philadelphia Phillies over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series. Wheeler allowed three hits and two runs over six innings in the 5-3 triumph Monday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Advertisement

"We just didn't want to miss pitches over the plate," Harper told reporters. "We were able to do that and do some damage"

Harper, who celebrated his 31st birthday Monday, went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, a run scored and a walk.

Schwarber hit the first pitch in the bottom of the first for a 420-foot, solo homer to right field and the Phillies never lost that lead.

Harper hit a 420-foot solo shot to right center two at-bats later. Castellanos hit his 362-foot long ball to right in the Phillies' second at-bat of the second.

Harper pushed the lead to 4-0 with an RBI single in the third. Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto brought in the Phillies' final run with another RBI single in the fifth.

Shortstop Geraldo Perdomo put the Diamondbacks on the scoreboard with a 345-foot, two-run homer to right field in the top of the sixth. They scored their final run on a sacrifice fly from center fielder Alek Thomas in the top of the seventh.

Phillies relief pitchers Craig Kimbrel and Jose Alvarado combined to allow one hit and no runs over the final 2 1/3 innings to seal the victory.

Phillies shortstop Trea Turner went 2 for 4 in the win. Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen allowed eight hits and five runs over five innings.

The Phillies (1-0) will host the Diamondbacks (0-1) in Game 2 at 8:07 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Philadelphia.

In Monday's first game, the Texas Rangers took an early lead before holding off the Houston Astros for a 5-4 win in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series in Houston. They now own a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The Rangers tagged Astros starter Framber Valdez for five runs over the first three innings, including four in the first. Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi allowed five hits and three runs over six innings.

The Rangers bullpen allowed one hit and one run over the final three innings to secure the victory.

Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien hit Valdez's first pitch of the night for a single. Shortstop Corey Seager hit another first-pitch single in the next exchange. The Rangers then scored the game's first run when Valdez committed a throwing error as Rangers left fielder Robbie Grossman was running to first base, allowing Semien to round third and reach home.

Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia hit the next pitch to right field for an RBI single. Designated hitter Mitch Garver followed with another RBI single for a 3-0 Rangers lead. First baseman Nathaniel Lowe plated Garcia with an RBI single in the next at-bat.

Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez hit a solo homer in the bottom of the second to cut into the deficit. Rangers catcher Jonah Heim answered with a 408-foot solo homer to lead off the third.

Veteran third baseman Alex Bregman hit a 360-foot solo shot in the bottom of the fourth to give the Astros their second run. Astros left fielder Michael Brantley cut the deficit to two runs with an RBI double in the sixth.

Alvarez smacked a 385-foot solo homer in the eighth for the final run of the game. Rangers closer Jose Leclerc entered for the next exchange and did not allow a hit or run over the final 1 1/3.

Valdez allowed seven hits and five runs over 2 2/3 innings. Semien went 2 for 5 with a run scored. Alvarez went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs scored for the Astros.

The Rangers (2-0) will host the Astros (0-2) in Game 3 of the ALCS at 8:03 p.m. Wednesday in Arlington, Texas.

