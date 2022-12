1/5

Longtime Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner hit .278 in each of the last two seasons. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The Boston Red Sox and free agent Justin Turner agreed to a two-year contract, ending the veteran third baseman's long tenure with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Sources told ESPN, MLB.com and The Athletic that Turner will make $21.7 million if he exercises his player option for 2024. He will make $15 million next season if he doesn't exercise the option. Advertisement

Turner, 38, hit .278 with 13 home runs and 81 RBIs in 128 games last season. The two-time All-Star also hit .278 in 2021. Turner is a career .289 hitter with 164 home runs over 14 seasons. He entered the league as a seventh-round pick by the Cincinnati Reds in the 2006 MLB Draft.

The Reds traded Turner to the Baltimore Orioles in 2008. He made his MLB debut in 2009. Turner spent several seasons with the New York Mets before he joined the Dodgers in 2014. He hit a career-high .340 in his first season with the Dodgers.

Turner also won a World Series with the Dodgers in 2020. He claimed NLCS MVP honors in 2017.