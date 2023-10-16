Advertisement
Oct. 16, 2023

Montgomery, Rangers take 1-0 lead on Astros in ALCS

By Alex Butler
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery throws a pitch in the fifth inning against the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series on Sunday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Kevin M. Cox/UPI
1 of 5 | Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery throws a pitch in the fifth inning against the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series on Sunday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Kevin M. Cox/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Jordan Montgomery allowed five hits and no runs over 6 1/3 innings to lead the Texas Rangers to a 2-0 win over the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series.

Center fielder Leody Taveras went 2 for 2 with a home run and a walk in the shutout victory Sunday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Catcher Jonah Heim drove in the Rangers' first run with an RBI single.

"Both sides had great pitching, we just found a way to get a couple runs across the board," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy told reporters. "That was the difference in the game."

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series will be Monday in Houston.

Veteran pitcher Justin Verlander allowed six hits and just two runs over 6 2/3 innings. Heim struck first with his RBI single in the top of the second. Montgomery continued to keep the Astros off the base paths until Taveras doubled the Rangers lead in the top of the fifth.

Verlander struck out Jung to start the inning. Taveras smashed a 1-2 Verlander slider to right center field for a 398-foot homer in the next exchange.

Montgomery and Rangers relief pitchers Josh Sborz, Aroldis Chapman and Jose Leclerc did not allow a hit over the final five innings.

Montgomery struck out Astros postseason star Yordan Alvarez three times in the victory. He struck out slugger Jose Abreu twice.

"Obviously I was super excited to take the ball," Montgomery said. "Any time I can give my team a chance to win, I'm going to do my best."

The Astros (0-1) will host the Rangers (1-0) in Game 2 at 4:37 p.m. EDT Monday in Houston. Game 3 will be Wednesday in Arlington, Texas.

The Philadelphia Phillies will host the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series at 8:08 p.m. Monday in Philadelphia. Game 2 of that series will be Tuesday at the same venue.

