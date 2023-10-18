'Contagious' hitting drives Phillies to 2-0 NLCS lead on D-backs

1 of 5 | Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber celebrates hitting a solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 2 of the NLCS on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Kyle Schwarber swatted two homers in a blowout of the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series, continuing what Philadelphia Phillies players consider contagiously hot playoff hitting. The Phillies recorded 11 hits and six walks in the 10-0 victory Tuesday in Philadelphia. They now own a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven game series. Advertisement

Schwarber went 2 for 3 with three runs scored, two RBIs and a walk. Shortstop Trea Turner also homered and reached base twice from walks.

"It's definitely a contagious thing right now," Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh told reporters, according to MLB.com. "Just passing it down to the next guy in the order."

Each of the Phillies' last 13 homers were of the solo variety, resulting in the longest such streak in MLB history. Phillies hitters slugged 16 homers over their last five games, more than any other MLB team over a five-game stretch in a single postseason.

Advertisement

"The biggest thing is when we get our hitter's pitch, we don't want to miss it," Schwarber told reporters. "We are doing a good job of really locking into that."

Turner hit a 421-foot solo homer to center field in the bottom of the first to start the Game 2 scoring. Schwarber swatted his first home run in the bottom of the third, doubling the lead. The Phillies designated hitter smacked that 368-foot shot off starter Merrill Kelly to right center field.

Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola dominated the Diamondbacks' lineup, not allowing a hit until the fourth inning. The Phillies plated four runs in the sixth and another four in the seventh the break the game open.

Schwarber led off the bottom of the sixth with a 427-foot solo homer. Catcher J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run double later in the inning for a 5-0 edge.

Marsh smacked another RBI double to left field two at-bats later for the final run of the inning.

Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm drove in Schwarber and first baseman Bryce Harper with a two-run double in the bottom of the seventh. Realmuto drove in Bohm with an RBI single two at-bats later for a 9-0 Phillies lead.

Advertisement

Right fielder Nick Castellanos plated second baseman Bryson Stott with an RBI sacrifice fly in the next exchange for the final run of the night.

Nola allowed just three hits and issued seven strikeouts and no walks over six innings to improve to 3-0 this postseason. Nola's 0.96 ERA this postseason is the best among active pitchers.

Turner leads active players with a .500 average this postseason. Harper (.385), Castellanos (.345) and Realmuto (.300) rank fourth, seventh and 12th, respectively in playoff batting average.

Castellanos' five home runs this postseason trail only Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez. Harper (four), Schwarber (three), Turner (three) and Realmuto (two) also are among this postseason's top home run hitters.

With his two-homer performance Tuesday, Schwarber tied Mickey Mantle, Reggie Jackson, Nelson Cruz and Carlos Correa for the seventh-most career postseason homers (18). Manny Ramirez, who hit 29, owns the record for the most playoff long balls.

"This is kind of the lineup that we envisioned ourselves having all season long," Realmuto said. "We are clicking at the right time right now. From top to bottom, everybody seems like they are having good at-bats."

Advertisement

The Phillies, who tied a single-game record with six homers earlier in the playoffs, are now 6-0 at home this postseason.

They will battle the Diamondbacks in Game 3 at 5:07 p.m. EDT Thursday in Phoenix. Game 4 will be Friday in Phoenix.

The Astros (0-2) will battle the Texas Rangers (2-0) will meet in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series at 8:03 p.m. Wednesday in Arlington, Texas.

MLB: Philadelphia Phillies hit home runs to win Game 1 of NLCS