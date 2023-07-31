Advertisement
July 31, 2023 / 7:19 AM

Rangers trade for Cardinals pitchers Jordan Montgomery, Chris Stratton

By Alex Butler
Starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery went 6-9 with a 3.42 ERA through 21 starts this season for the St. Louis Cardinals. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
July 31 (UPI) -- The Texas Rangers, who recently added Max Scherzer to their rotation, acquired Jordan Montgomery and Chris Stratton in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals, further bolstering their pitching staff, the teams announced.

The Cardinals and Rangers announced the transaction Sunday night. The Rangers will send infielder Thomas Saggese and pitchers Tekoah Roby and John King to the Cardinals in exchange for Montgomery, Stratton and international bonus pool money.

Montgomery, 30, went 6-9 with a 3.42 ERA through 21 starts this season for the Cardinals. He went 9-6 with a 3.48 ERA through 32 starts last season, which he split between the Cardinals and New York Yankees. Montgomery is 34-23 with a 3.77 ERA through 130 career appearances. The left-handed pitcher is set to hit free agency this off-season.

Stratton, 32, went 1-1 with a 4.36 ERA through 42 appearances for the Cardinals this season. The right-handed pitcher went 10-4 with a 4.26 ERA through 60 appearances last season, which he split between the Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates.

He owns a career 36-24 record with a 4.50 ERA over 280 games. Stratton also is set to hit free agency this off-season.

Roby, 21, is now the Cardinals' No. 4 prospect. The right-handed pitcher went 2-3 with a 5.04 ERA in 10 starts this season for the Class-AA Frisco RoughRiders. He went 7-16 with a 4.47 ERA through 38 minor league appearances over the last three seasons.

Saggese is the No. 8 prospect in the Cardinals system. The right-handed infielder hit .313 with 15 home runs and 78 RBIs through 93 games this season for the RoughRiders.

King, 28, went 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA in 15 relief appearances this season for the Rangers. The left-handed veteran is 10-10 with a 4.27 ERA over 87 appearances since he made his MLB debut in 2020.

King is eligible for arbitration this off-season and can become a free agent in 2027.

The Rangers (60-46) will host the Chicago White Sox (43-64) at 8:05 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Arlington, Texas. The Cardinals (47-60) will host the Minnesota Twins (54-53) at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday in St. Louis.

Marlins trade for Mets relief pitcher David Robertson

