Marlins trade for Mets relief pitcher David Robertson

Relief pitcher David Robertson spent last season with the Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- The Miami Marlins acquired relief pitcher David Robertson in a trade from the New York Mets, the teams announced early Friday. The Marlins will send the Mets minor-league catcher Ronald Hernandez and infielder Marco Vargas in exchange for the veteran pitcher. Advertisement

Robertson, 23, went 4-2 with a 2.05 ERA and 14 saves over 40 appearances this season. The 15-year veteran is 61-38 with a 2.84 ERA and 171 saves over 771 career appearances.

Robertson, a two-time All-Star, won a World Series in 2009 with the New York Yankees. He appeared in the World Series again last season while with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Robertson also spent time with the Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays.

Marlins relief pitchers own the seventh-best ERA (4.04) in the National League. Robertson is set to become a free agent this off-season.

Vargas, 18, was the No. 18 prospect in the Marlins organization, according to MLB Pipeline. Hernandez, 21, was the No. 21 prospect for the Marlins.

Vargas hit .283 with two home runs, 19 RBIs and eight stolen bases in 33 games this season for the Florida Complex League Marlins, the franchise's rookie-level affiliate.

Hernandez hit .298 with three homers and 25 RBIs over 31 games this season for the Florida Complex League Marlins.

The Marlins (55-48) will host the Detroit Tigers (46-57) at 6:40 p.m. EDT Friday in Miami. The Mets (48-54) will host the Washington Nationals (43-60) at 7:10 p.m. Friday in Queens.