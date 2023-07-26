Braves complete first 8-3-5 triple play since 1884

Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley completed a rare triple play in a loss to the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday in Boston. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Michael Harris II, Matt Olson and Austin Riley teamed up for a rare baseball feat in an Atlanta Braves loss to the Boston Red Sox, completing the first 8-3-5 triple play since 1884. The play occurred in the bottom of the third inning of the 7-1 setback Tuesday at Fenway Park in Boston. Advertisement

"I've never been a part of one, so I can check that off and say I've done it," Riley told reporters.

The Red Sox led 2-1 when left fielder Masataka Yoshida started the inning with a single. Braves starter Charlie Morton then walked right fielder Adam Duvall.

Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas stepped up to the plate. Morton threw a fastball outside of the strike zone for a ball. He then dropped in an 85.9-mph changeup.

Casas connected, sending the pitch high into the air for a fly out to Harris. The Braves' center fielder -- position No. 8 in baseball scorekeeping -- then threw to Olson at first base (3), catching Duvall for a double play.

Olson immediately rifled a throw across the diamond. Riley caught the toss while at third base (5) and swiped his glove on Yoshida for the third out.

The stellar play did not result in additional momentum for the Braves, who allowed five runs down the stretch of their 35th loss this season.

The 8-3-5 triple play was the first since the only other one in MLB history, when the Boston Beaneaters combined for the same order of outs against the Providence Grays on June 7, 1884, according to the Society for American Baseball Research.

Yoshida went 3 for 4 with a home run, two RBIs and a run scored in the win. Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers went 2 for 5 with an RBI and run scored.

Shortstop Orlando Arcia was the only Braves player with multiple hits. He went 2 for 3.

The Red Sox (54-47) will host the Braves (64-35) in the series finale at 7:10 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Boston.