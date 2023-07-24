Braves trade for relief pitchers Pierce Johnson, Taylor Hearn

Relief pitcher Pierce Johnson will join the Atlanta Braves bullpen, which owns the best ERA in the National League. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves added depth to their strong bullpen Monday, trading for relief pitchers Pierce Johnson and Taylor Hearn, the team announced. The Braves traded minor-league pitchers Tanner Gordon and Victor Vodnik to the Colorado Rockies in exchange for Johnson. They designated pitcher Lucas Luetge for assignment to make room for Johnson on their 40-man roster. Advertisement

The Braves sent cash considerations to the Texas Rangers in exchange for Hearn. They designated pitcher Dereck Rodriguez -- the son of Hall of Fame catcher Ivan Rodriguez -- for assignment to make room for Hearn.

Hearn, 28, posted a 10.29 ERA in four games this season for the Rangers. He went 6-8 with a 5.13 ERA in 31 appearances last season for the Rangers. The left-handed pitcher owns a 12-15 record with a 5.11 ERA and one save in 92 career appearances.

Johnson, 32, was 1-5 with a 6.00 ERA and 13 saves in 43 appearances this season for the Rockies. He went 1-2 with a 5.02 ERA in 15 appearances in 2022 for the San Diego Padres. The right-handed pitcher owns an 11-14 record with a 4.48 ERA and 13 saves in 183 career appearances.

Vodnik, 23, was the No. 10 prospect in the Braves system, according to MLB Pipeline. The right-handed pitcher went 3-1 with a 3.10 ERA and four saves in 30 appearances this season for the Class-AA Mississippi Braves.

Gordon, 25, was the No. 26 prospect in the Braves system. He went 4-5 with a 4.61 ERA in 11 starts this season for the Mississippi Braves. He also went 1-4 with an 8.28 ERA in six appearances for the Class-AAA Gwinnett Stripers.

Braves relief pitchers own a National League-best 3.50 ERA this season.

The Braves (64-34) also own MLB's best record and hold an 11.5-game lead on the second-place Philadelphia Phillies (53-46) and Miami Marlins (54-47) in the National League East.