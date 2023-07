MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is now signed through 2029. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- MLB team owners voted to extend commissioner Rob Manfred's contract through the 2029 season, the league announced Wednesday. "It is an honor to serve the best game in the world and to continue the pursuit of strengthening our sport on and off the field," Manfred said in a news release. Advertisement

"This season our players are displaying the most vibrant version of our game, and sports fans are responding in a manner that is great for Major League Baseball's future.

"Together, all of us in the game will work toward presenting our sport at its finest and broadening its reach and impact for our loyal fans."

Manfred, 64, was elected commissioner in 2014. The Cornell and Harvard Law School graduate previously served as MLB's executive vice president of economics and league affairs and chief operating officer.

Manfred will be working with team owners for a third time on a collective bargaining agreement. The current agreement expires after the 2026 season.