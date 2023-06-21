Trending
MLB
June 21, 2023 / 4:23 PM

Blue Jays ruffle ace Sandy Alcantara, take series vs. Marlins

By Alex Butler
First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (L), right fielder George Springer (C), third baseman Matt Chapman and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Miami Marlins in the final two games of their three-game series in Miami. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (L), right fielder George Springer (C), third baseman Matt Chapman and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Miami Marlins in the final two games of their three-game series in Miami. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, June 21 (UPI) -- Toronto Blue Jays batters reached base six times as part of a 5-run second inning against reigning Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara, sparking a 6-3 win over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday in Miami.

"[Alcantara] is obviously a Top 3 pitcher in the game," said right fielder George Springer, who went 2 for 5 with two RBIs. "He is not easy to face. I'm just happy to help us."

Alcantara surrendered 10 hits and issued two walks, in addition to his five runs allowed at loanDepot park.

"They got me today," Alcantara said. "I just got to stay positive and keep preparing myself."

The Marlins, who beat the Blue Jays on Monday for their fifth-consecutive win, lost the last two games of the series against their Canadian foes.

Neither team scored in the first inning of the series finale. Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman led off the second with a double to left field. Second baseman Cavan Biggio doubled to right two pitches later, plating Chapman for a 1-0 lead.

Shortstop Santiago Espinal singled in the next at-bat. Center fielder Kevin Kiermaier then brought in Biggio with a single to center. Springer plated Espinal and Keirmaier with another single two at-bats later.

Left fielder Whit Merrifield brought in the final run of the inning when he hit a 1-0 Alcantara slider to center for another RBI single.

"I didn't obviously love the 5-run inning," Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said.

"[Alcantara] didn't love it. I thought he had trouble getting the ball in the location he wanted in that particular inning."

Alcantra went on to retire nine of the next 11 batters he faced and did not allow another run.

The Marlins supplied the ace with two runs in the bottom of the fourth, courtesy of an RBI double from first baseman Garrett Cooper. They cut the deficit to two runs in the seventh, when third baseman Garrett Hampson hit an RBI single to right field.

But they did not score again.

Chapman led off the eighth with a 415-foot solo homer to left, giving the Blue Jays their final advantage.

Blue Jays relief pitchers Erik Swanson and Trevor Richards did not allow a hit or run or issue a walk in respective seventh and eighth inning appearances. Closer Jordan Romano allowed two runners in the ninth before closing out the game for his 22nd save of the season.

Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman allowed eight hits and three runs over six innings and improved to 7-3 this season. Alcantara dropped to 2-6.

Chapman reached base three times, with two hits and a walk. Biggio also recorded two hits for the Blue Jays.

Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez went 2 for 5 in the loss. He is now hitting .398 this season. Center fielder Jonathan Davis went 2 for 3 with a walk and run scored in the loss.

The Marlins (42-33) will host the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-38) at 6:40 p.m. EDT Thursday at loanDepot park.

The Blue Jays (41-35) will host the Oakland Athletics (19-56) at 7:07 p.m. Friday at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

