Rockies mourn former pitcher, broadcaster George Frazier

June 20 (UPI) -- The Colorado Rockies said they were deeply saddened to announce the death of former pitcher and broadcaster George Frazier, who died at age 68.

The Rockies said Frazier died Monday night. Rockies commentator Drew Goodman told the Denver Post that Frazier was battling an undisclosed illness.

"We are deeply saddened at the passing of former Rockies color analyst, George Frazier," the Rockies said Monday.

Frazier was born Oct. 13, 1954, in Oklahoma City, and he played for the University of Oklahoma. The Milwaukee Brewers selected Frazier in the ninth round of the 1976 MLB Draft. The Brewers then traded Frazier to the Cardinals in 1977.

He made his MLB debut in 1978 for the Cardinals.

Frazier also spent time with the New York Yankees, Cleveland Indians, Chicago Cubs and Minnesota Twins. He won a World Series in 1987 with the Twins. The 10-year veteran went 35-43 with a 4.20 ERA over 415 appearances. He totaled 29 saves.

Frazier worked as a color analyst for the Twins in 1993. He held the same role for the Rockies from 1998 through 2015. He also did color commentary for Fox Sports.

