Trending
Advertisement
MLB
June 20, 2023 / 2:01 PM

Willie Mays emotional about 2024 Cardinals-Giants game at USA's oldest ballpark

By Alex Butler
1/6
Baseball legend Willie Mays said he can't believe he will get to see MLB competition at Rickwood Field next season in Montgomery, Ala. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Baseball legend Willie Mays said he can't believe he will get to see MLB competition at Rickwood Field next season in Montgomery, Ala. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- A 2024 special event game between the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants at Rickwood Field, confirmed Tuesday by MLB, continues to trigger emotions from Willie Mays, who played there nearly 75 years ago.

MLB announced that the game will be 7 p.m. EDT next June 20 at the Birmingham, Ala., facility, the oldest professional ballpark in the United States.

Advertisement

The Cardinals and Giants will wear retro uniforms highlighting the Negro Leagues' history in their respective cities.

"I can't believe it," Mays said in a news release. "I never thought I'd see in my lifetime a Major League Baseball game being played on the very field where I played baseball as a teenager.

RELATED MLB picks Cardinals, Giants to play at Alabama's historic Rickwood Field in 2024

"It has been 75 years since I played for the Birmingham Black Barons at Rickwood Field, and to learn that my Giants and the Cardinals will play a game there and honor the legacy of the Negro Leagues and all those who came before them is really emotional for me.

"We can't forget what got us here and that was the Negro Leagues for so many of us."

Advertisement

MLB said the 2024 event, to air on Fox, will feature a variety of tributes to the Negro Leagues and Mays. The league will collaborate with the Friends of Rickwood and city of Birmingham to renovate the field, transforming the structure to host a big-league game.

RELATED Fundraiser aims to save America's oldest ballpark

Rickwood Field -- built in 1910 -- also will host a Minor League Baseball game June 18 between the Birmingham Barons and Montgomery Biscuits.

"We are proud to bring Major League Baseball to historic Rickwood Field in 2024," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said.

"This opportunity to pay tribute to the Negro Leagues as the Giants and Cardinals play a regular season game at this iconic location is a great honor.

RELATED 'Stat geeks' make Negro Leagues come alive again

"The legacy of the Negro Leagues and its greatest living player, Willie Mays, is one of excellence and perseverance. We look forward to sharing the stories of the Negro Leagues throughout this event next year."

The Black Barons played at Rickwood Field from 1924 through 1960. Mays, 92, started with the team in 1948. He made his New York Giants debut in 1951.

Mays went on to become Rookie of the Year, a 24-time All-Star, 12-time Gold Glove winner and a two-time MVP. The Hall of Famer played through the 1973 season.

Advertisement

Satchel Paige, Babe Ruth, 'Shoeless' Joe Jackson, Honus Wagner, Ty Cobb and Stan Musial are among other baseball legends who played at Rickwood Field.

Latest Headlines

Joey Votto homers in return, Reds win MLB-best ninth straight
MLB // 6 hours ago
Joey Votto homers in return, Reds win MLB-best ninth straight
June 20 (UPI) -- Veteran first baseman Joey Votto homered and drove in three runs in his return from an injury hiatus, leading the Cincinnati Reds to a win over the Colorado Rockies and into first place in the National League Central.
Marlins' Luis Arraez ties Ty Cobb mark, goes 5 for 5 vs. Blue Jays
MLB // 7 hours ago
Marlins' Luis Arraez ties Ty Cobb mark, goes 5 for 5 vs. Blue Jays
June 20 (UPI) -- Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez continued his historic hitting season, going 5 for 5 for the second time in three games to propel a 11-0 shutout of the Toronto Blue Jays in Miami.
Ex-Orioles pitcher Dick 'Turkey' Hall dies at 92
MLB // 1 day ago
Ex-Orioles pitcher Dick 'Turkey' Hall dies at 92
June 19 (UPI) -- Former MLB pitcher and outfielder Dick "Turkey" Hall, who won two World Series titles with the Baltimore Orioles, has died, the team announced Monday. He was 92.
Nationals manager Dave Martinez blames umpire for loss, prints photo of call
MLB // 5 days ago
Nationals manager Dave Martinez blames umpire for loss, prints photo of call
June 15 (UPI) -- Manager Dave Martinez was so angry about a non-call during a loss to the Houston Astros that he printed a photo of the play as part of a postgame outburst, saying the Washington Nationals lost because of the decision.
Mets pitcher Drew Smith suspended 10 games for sticky substance use
MLB // 5 days ago
Mets pitcher Drew Smith suspended 10 games for sticky substance use
June 15 (UPI) -- New York Mets pitcher Drew Smith was suspended for 10 games and fined for violating MLB's rules against foreign substance use, the league said.
MLB picks Cardinals, Giants to play at Alabama's historic Rickwood Field in 2024
MLB // 6 days ago
MLB picks Cardinals, Giants to play at Alabama's historic Rickwood Field in 2024
June 14 (UPI) -- The San Francisco Giants will face the St. Louis Cardinals in a special event MLB game in 2024 at historic Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Ala., a baseball source told UPI on Wednesday.
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto hits for cycle vs. Diamondbacks
MLB // 1 week ago
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto hits for cycle vs. Diamondbacks
June 13 (UPI) -- J.T. Realmuto became the first Philadelphia Phillies player to hit for the cycle since 2004 when he singled, doubled, tripled and homered in a loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Toronto Blue Jays cut ties with Anthony Bass after anti-LGBTQ social media post
MLB // 1 week ago
Toronto Blue Jays cut ties with Anthony Bass after anti-LGBTQ social media post
June 9 (UPI) -- The Toronto Blue Jays let go of pitcher Anthony Bass on Friday, after he shared an anti-LGBTQ post on social media last month.
Guardians' Jose Ramirez homers three consecutive times vs. Red Sox
MLB // 1 week ago
Guardians' Jose Ramirez homers three consecutive times vs. Red Sox
June 9 (UPI) -- Third baseman Jose Ramirez unloaded on pitchers during the Cleveland Guardians' series finale against the Boston Red Sox, sending pitches into the stands in three-consecutive at-bats during a 10-3 win in Cleveland.
Reds phenom Elly De La Cruz smacks 458-foot first career homer
MLB // 1 week ago
Reds phenom Elly De La Cruz smacks 458-foot first career homer
June 8 (UPI) -- Great American Ball Park could barely contain Elly De La Cruz's first career home run, which sped 115 mph before it reached the back of the right field seats for a 458-foot bomb in a Cincinnati Reds victory.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Shark bites oust 619-pound marlin from fishing tourney and $3.5M prize
Shark bites oust 619-pound marlin from fishing tourney and $3.5M prize
Deion Sanders says he may need left foot amputated
Deion Sanders says he may need left foot amputated
Marlins' Luis Arraez ties Ty Cobb mark, goes 5 for 5 vs. Blue Jays
Marlins' Luis Arraez ties Ty Cobb mark, goes 5 for 5 vs. Blue Jays
Joey Votto homers in return, Reds win MLB-best ninth straight
Joey Votto homers in return, Reds win MLB-best ninth straight
Ex-Orioles pitcher Dick 'Turkey' Hall dies at 92
Ex-Orioles pitcher Dick 'Turkey' Hall dies at 92
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement