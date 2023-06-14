Trending
Advertisement
MLB
June 14, 2023 / 11:38 AM

MLB picks Cardinals, Giants to play at Alabama's historic Rickwood Field in 2024

By Alex Butler
Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Ala., was the home of the Birmingham Black Barons, the former Negro League that employed San Francisco Giants legend Willie Mays. Photo courtesy of the George F. Landegger Collection of Alabama Photographs in Carol M. Highsmith's America/Library of Congress
Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Ala., was the home of the Birmingham Black Barons, the former Negro League that employed San Francisco Giants legend Willie Mays. Photo courtesy of the George F. Landegger Collection of Alabama Photographs in Carol M. Highsmith's America/Library of Congress

June 14 (UPI) -- The San Francisco Giants will face the St. Louis Cardinals in a special event MLB game in 2024 at historic Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Ala., a baseball source told UPI on Wednesday.

Rickwood Field was built in 1910 and is considered the "oldest baseball park in the nation," according to the National Park Service. The former home of the Birmingham Black Barons is one of two original Negro League home fields still standing.

Advertisement

MLB's previous special event games recently included Field of Dreams Game matchups between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs in 2022 and New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox in 2021.

Those games were held on the former set of the 1989 film, staged on a cornfield-flanked property in Dyersville, Iowa.

RELATED Reds' Joey Votto shares emotional Field of Dreams game story

MLB did not use the Field of Dreams facility this season because of the construction on the site.

Giants legend Willie Mays played for the Black Barons in 1948 at Rickwood Field. He later left the Negro American League team and made his New York Giants debut in 1951.

Advertisement

Mays, 92, went on to become the Rookie of the Year, a 24-time All-Star, 12-time Gold Glove winner and a two-time MVP. The Hall of Famer played through the 1973 season.

RELATED Venture led by Baseball Hall of Famer Frank Thomas buys 'Field of Dreams' movie site

Satchel Paige, Babe Ruth, 'Shoeless' Joe Jackson, Honus Wagner, Ty Cobb and Stan Musial are among other baseball legends who played at Rickwood Field, which previously closed for structural repairs.

Hinchcliffe Stadium in Paterson, N.J., the only other original Negro League stadium in existence, reopened last month upon completion of a two-year, $103 million renovation.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh told the New York Daily News that the city is "trying" to get MLB to host a special events game at that facility, which opened in 1932.

RELATED Fundraiser aims to save America's oldest ballpark

Latest Headlines

Phillies' J.T. Realmuto hits for cycle vs. Diamondbacks
MLB // 1 day ago
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto hits for cycle vs. Diamondbacks
June 13 (UPI) -- J.T. Realmuto became the first Philadelphia Phillies player to hit for the cycle since 2004 when he singled, doubled, tripled and homered in a loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Toronto Blue Jays cut ties with Anthony Bass after anti-LGBTQ social media post
MLB // 4 days ago
Toronto Blue Jays cut ties with Anthony Bass after anti-LGBTQ social media post
June 9 (UPI) -- The Toronto Blue Jays let go of pitcher Anthony Bass on Friday, after he shared an anti-LGBTQ post on social media last month.
Guardians' Jose Ramirez homers three consecutive times vs. Red Sox
MLB // 5 days ago
Guardians' Jose Ramirez homers three consecutive times vs. Red Sox
June 9 (UPI) -- Third baseman Jose Ramirez unloaded on pitchers during the Cleveland Guardians' series finale against the Boston Red Sox, sending pitches into the stands in three-consecutive at-bats during a 10-3 win in Cleveland.
Reds phenom Elly De La Cruz smacks 458-foot first career homer
MLB // 6 days ago
Reds phenom Elly De La Cruz smacks 458-foot first career homer
June 8 (UPI) -- Great American Ball Park could barely contain Elly De La Cruz's first career home run, which sped 115 mph before it reached the back of the right field seats for a 458-foot bomb in a Cincinnati Reds victory.
Yankees to place Aaron Judge on injured list because of hurt toe
MLB // 1 week ago
Yankees to place Aaron Judge on injured list because of hurt toe
June 7 (UPI) -- New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is headed to the injured list for the second time this season, manager Aaron Boone told reporters.
Cincinnati Reds call up shortstop Elly De La Cruz, MLB's No. 4 prospect
MLB // 1 week ago
Cincinnati Reds call up shortstop Elly De La Cruz, MLB's No. 4 prospect
June 6 (UPI) -- Shortstop Elly De La Cruz is headed to the big leagues, ending the wait for one of MLB's top prospects, the Cincinnati Reds announced Tuesday.
Atlanta Braves bench Marcell Ozuna for bad base-running effort
MLB // 1 week ago
Atlanta Braves bench Marcell Ozuna for bad base-running effort
June 5 (UPI) -- Marcell Ozuna failed to run out of the box during a hit off the outfield wall in the fourth inning and was later benched during a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks for poor effort, manager Brian Snitker told reporters.
Angels' Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout total 1,351 feet in homers vs. White Sox
MLB // 1 week ago
Angels' Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout total 1,351 feet in homers vs. White Sox
June 1 (UPI) -- Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout combined for 1,345 feet of home runs, leading the Los Angeles Angels to a 12-5 domination of the Chicago White Sox.
Nevada lawmakers introduce bill to fund new Athletics stadium
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Nevada lawmakers introduce bill to fund new Athletics stadium
May 27 (UPI) -- Nevade state lawmakers have introduced legislation to fund a portion of the potential new MLB stadium for the Oakland Athletics.
Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani homers lead Angels past Red Sox
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani homers lead Angels past Red Sox
May 25 (UPI) -- Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani combined for nearly 800 feet in home run distance, powering the Los Angeles Angels to a 7-3 win over the Boston Red Sox in Anaheim, Calif. Trout also passed Joe DiMaggio in career home runs.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Golden Knights become fastest NHL expansion team to win Stanley Cup
Golden Knights become fastest NHL expansion team to win Stanley Cup
Heat coach Spoelstra hopes lessons transcend basketball after NBA Finals loss
Heat coach Spoelstra hopes lessons transcend basketball after NBA Finals loss
Denver Nuggets beat Miami Heat in chaotic Game 5 for first NBA title
Denver Nuggets beat Miami Heat in chaotic Game 5 for first NBA title
U.S. Open: McIlroy, Koepka share group in first major since LIV Golf-PGA Tour engagement
U.S. Open: McIlroy, Koepka share group in first major since LIV Golf-PGA Tour engagement
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan takes medical leave amid LIV Golf merger criticism
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan takes medical leave amid LIV Golf merger criticism
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement