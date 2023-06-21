Trending
MLB
June 21, 2023 / 10:25 AM

Jo Adell smashes 514-foot homer, longest in MLB Statcast history

By Alex Butler
Outfielder Jo Adell hit 20 home runs so far this season for the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI
June 21 (UPI) -- Salt Lake Bees fans might have been sad about another loss, but they were awed by the longest home run of the Statcast era, with Jo Adell smacking a 514-foot blast out of Smith's Ballpark in Salt Lake City.

The outfielder, who was optioned by the Los Angeles Angels to its Triple-A affiliate June 10, hit the three-run shot in the bottom of the eighth inning of the 12-11 loss to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Tuesday.

"I happened to get a pitch that was over the plate, and I put probably one of my best swings ever on it," Adell said, according to MLB.com.

Adell stepped to the plate with two outs and two runners on and the Bees trailing 11-8. He took three consecutive pitches for balls from Space Cowboys relief pitcher Austin Hansen.

The right-hander then threw a pitch in the middle of the strike zone. Adell annihilated the offering, sending it screaming over the left center field fence and clearing a small grass hill as fans pursued the ball.

RELATED Reds phenom Elly De La Cruz smacks 458-foot first career homer

The blast, which traveled 113.6 mph off his bat, was not only the longest hit this season -- in MLB or Minor League Baseball -- but also the longest in the history of the Statcast tracking technology, which launched in 2015.

Adell went 1 for 5 with three RBIs, two runs scored and a walk. He is hitting .284 with 20 home runs, 50 RBIs, 28 walks, 13 doubles and five steals through 61 games with the Bees.

Adell went 1 for 3 with a home run in his lone appearance this season for the Angels. That homer helped Los Angeles beat the Chicago Cubs on June 8 in Anaheim, Calif.

The No. 10 overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft hit .224 with eight home runs, 27 RBIs, 12 doubles, 11 walks and two triples in 88 games last season for the Angels. He has a career .215 average with 16 home runs and 61 RBIs over his first four seasons at the big-league level.

Former Texas Rangers outfielder Nomar Maraza holds the record for the longest MLB homer in the Statcast era. He hit a 505-foot blast on June 21, 2019, against the Chicago White Sox.

