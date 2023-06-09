1/5

Cleveland Guardians infielder Jose Ramirez is hitting .267 with nine home runs and 36 RBIs through 59 games this season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- Third baseman Jose Ramirez unloaded on pitchers during the Cleveland Guardians' series finale against the Boston Red Sox, sending pitches into the stands in three-consecutive at-bats during a 10-3 win in Cleveland. Ramirez homered in the first, third and sixth innings of the lopsided victory Thursday at Progressive Field. He went 3 for 5 with five RBIs and three runs scored, aided by the first three-home run game of his career. Advertisement

"It was one of those good games where everything goes your way," Ramirez said on the Bally Sports broadcast. "I had the right approach, was looking for the right pitches and was able to put a good swing on them."

Ramirez started the slugfest when he hammered a 3-2 fastball from Red Sox starter Matt Dermody over the fence in the left field corner for a 392-foot solo homer.

Guardians catcher Cam Gallagher singled to lead off the bottom of the third. Ramirez stepped up to the plate three at-bats later. He proceeded to rip a 3-1 Dermody sinker to left field for a 412-foot, two-run homer.

Outfielder Jarren Duran plated catcher Reese McGuire with an RBI single for the Red Sox's first run in the top of the fifth. First baseman Triston Casas hit a 358-foot solo shot to right field in the top of the sixth to make the score 3-2.

The Guardians responded with five runs in the bottom of the inning to snatch back momentum. Ramirez ignited that surge with a 390-foot leadoff homer. That blast came off a 3-2 curveball from Red Sox relief pitcher Corey Kluber.

Second baseman Andres Gimenez hit a two-run double to right field three at-bats later. Center fielder Myles Straw followed with an RBI triple to center for a 7-2 Guardians lead. Right fielder Will Brennan brought in Straw with an RBI single two pitches later.

Ramirez's run of homers ended with a strikeout to end that inning.

Brennan hit a 367-foot solo homer to lead off the bottom of the eighth. Ramirez brought in the final Guardians run when he hit into a double play later in the same inning.

Shortstop Enrique Hernandez plated the final run of the night with an RBI double for the Red Sox in the top of the ninth.

Brennan, Gallagher, Gimenez and first baseman Josh Naylor collected two hits apiece for the Guardians. Brennan and Gimenez also drove in two runs apiece.

Guardians starter Aaron Civale allowed four hits and two runs over 5 2/3 innings to improve to 2-1 this season. Dermody allowed four hits and three runs over four innings to drop to 0-1 in 2023.

The Guardians (29-33) will host the Houston Astros (36-27) at 7:10 p.m. EDT Friday at Progressive Field. The Red Sox (31-32) will battle the rival New York Yankees (37-27) at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Yankee Stadium.