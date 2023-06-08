Trending
MLB
June 8, 2023 / 8:08 AM

Reds phenom Elly De La Cruz smacks 458-foot first career homer

By Alex Butler

June 8 (UPI) -- Great American Ball Park could barely contain Elly De La Cruz's first career home run, which sped 115 mph before it reached the back of the right field seats for a 458-foot bomb in a Cincinnati Reds victory.

De La Cruz hit the two-run blast in the bottom of the first inning of the 8-6 triumph over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday in Cincinnati.

The former top prospect, who was promoted Tuesday from Triple-A, went 2 for 4 with the home run, a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored.

"I knew that ball was gone after I hit it," De La Cruz told reporters. "I just looked at my teammates and gave them [a gesture]."

Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts brought in the first run of the night with a 373-foot, leadoff homer in the top of the first inning. Third baseman Max Muncy doubled the Dodgers lead with an RBI single four at-bats later.

Reds designated hitter Matt McLain singled in the second at-bat in the bottom of the inning. De La Cruz settled in against Dodgers starter Noah Syndergaard two at-bats later.

The young shortstop fouled off Syndergaard's first offering. He then smacked an 0-1 fastball to right field. The two-run homer traveled 143 feet above the field and needed just 6.5 seconds to reach the right field stands, according to Statcast. Fans raced to recover the keepsake, which nearly escaped the stadium and found the Ohio River.

RELATED Guardians' Will Brennan apologizes to bird lovers after lethal line drive

The fan who caught the ball received a bat and photos with his friends alongside De La Cruz, in exchange for his first home run ball.

Dodgers second baseman Miguel Vargas hit a 425-foot solo shot to lead off the second inning. The Dodgers plated another three runs in the top of the third.

Reds second baseman Jonathan India placed McLain with an RBI sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third. De La Cruz ripped a triple to center field in the next at-bat. The shortstop needed just 10.83 seconds to sprint from home to third base for MLB's fastest triple this season.

He scored during the next at-bat, when first baseman Spencer Steer hit a single to center. Catcher Tyler Stephenson hit a 376-foot, two-run homer in the next exchange with Syndergaard, which tied the score 6-6.

Neither team scored again until the bottom of the ninth, when Reds right fielder Will Benson won the game with a walk-off, two-run homer. That blast, hit off Dodgers relief pitcher Evan Phillips, traveled 420 feet on its way to the right field stands.

Benson, McLain, outfielder T.J. Hopkins and infielder Kevin Newman joined De La Cruz with two hits apiece in the victory. Reds starter Brandon Williamson allowed eight hits and six runs over 5 2/3 innings. Syndergaard allowed seven hits and six runs over three innings for the Dodgers.

De La Cruz went 3 for 7 for a .429 batting average through his first two appearances for the Reds. He also reached base twice via walks.

The Reds (29-33) will host the Dodgers (35-27) in the series finale at 12:35 p.m. EDT Thursday in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Reds call up shortstop Elly De La Cruz, MLB's No. 4 prospect Marlins' Skip Schumaker studying Erik Spoelstra, calls Heat coach 'best in sports'

