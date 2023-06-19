Ex-Orioles pitcher Dick 'Turkey' Hall dies at 92

Former MLB pitcher/outfielder Dick "Turkey" Hall spent nine seasons with the Baltimore Orioles. Photo courtesy of the Baltimore Orioles

June 19 (UPI) -- Former MLB pitcher and outfielder Dick "Turkey" Hall, who won two World Series titles with the Baltimore Orioles, has died, the team announced Monday. He was 92. Hall died Sunday of an undisclosed cause. Advertisement

The 16-year veteran was born Sept. 27, 1930, in St. Louis. Hall, nicknamed "Turkey" because of his unusual throwing delivery, made his debut in 1952 for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Pirates traded Hall to the Kansas City Athletics in 1959. The Athletics then traded Hall to the Orioles in 1961. And the Orioles traded Hall to the Philadelphia Phillies in 1966.

He rejoined the Orioles in 1969 as a free agent.

He went 93-75 with a 3.32 ERA in 495 pitching appearances. He hit .210 with four home runs, 15 doubles, four triples and 56 RBIs in 821 plate appearances.

Hall was a member of Orioles World Series-winning teams in 1966 and 1970. He also made World Series appearances with the Orioles in 1969 and 1971.

Hall's teammates included Frank Robinson, Roberto Clemente, Bill Mazeroski, Brooks Robinson and Jim Palmer, among other Hall of Famers.

Advertisement

He was inducted into the Orioles Hall of Fame in 1989. He is survived his wife, Maria Elena; daughters Norma, Martha and Helen; son David; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Notable Deaths of 2023