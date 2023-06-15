Mets pitcher Drew Smith suspended 10 games for sticky substance use

New York Mets relief pitcher Drew Smith was ejected Tuesday and suspended for 10 games and fined for violating MLB's foreign substance policy. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- New York Mets pitcher Drew Smith was suspended for 10 games and fined for violating MLB's rules against foreign substance use, the league said. MLB announced the suspension Wednesday night. Smith was ejected at the top of the seventh inning of the Mets' 7-6 loss to the New York Yankees on Tuesday in Queens. His suspension started Wednesday, a 4-3 win over the Yankees in Queens. Advertisement

Smith entered Tuesday's game in the top of the seventh inning, replacing fellow relief pitcher Jeff Brigham. Four umpires inspected Smith's hand when he reached the infield. Crew chief Bill Miller then ejected Smith before he was able to throw a pitch.

"He said both of my hands are too sticky," Smith told reporters, when asked about Miller's decision to eject him from the game.

Smith claimed he just used sweat and rosin, legal substances according to MLB rules, during the appearance. He also said his hands "weren't sticky."

Miller disagreed and told a pool reporter that Miller's hands were the stickiest he has felt this season.

"I don't know what's on his hand, all I know it was sticky, sticky to the touch," Miller said. "It stuck to my hands when I touched it. Not only his pitching hand, but his glove hand as well."

Relief pitcher John Curtiss replaced Smith on the mound. Curtiss retired second baseman Gleyber Torres, first baseman Anthony Rizzo and third baseman D.J. LeMahieu in order to end the half inning. He also escaped the eighth without allowing a run. Mets pitcher David Robertson allowed just one hit and no runs in the ninth. Neither team scored over the final three innings.

LeMahieu and Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton each went 1 for 4 with a home run in the victory. Catcher Kyle Higashioka and shortstop Anthony Volpe each recoreded two hits for the Yankees. LeMahieu and right fielder Jake Bauers drove in two runs apiece in the victory.

Smith, 29, posted a 4.18 ERA and 3-2 record through 26 games this season. He totaled two saves. The five-year veteran went 3-3 with a 3.33 ERA in 44 appearances in 2022.

The Mets (32-36) will host the St. Louis Cardinals (27-42) at 7:10 p.m. EDT Friday in Queens.