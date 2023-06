Cincinnati Reds prospect Elly De La Cruz was called up Tuesday from Triple-A Louisville. Photo by Minda Haas Kuhlmann/Wikimedia Commons

June 6 (UPI) -- Shortstop Elly De La Cruz is headed to the big leagues, ending the wait for one of MLB's top prospects, the Cincinnati Reds announced Tuesday. The Reds promoted De La Cruz from the Louisville Bats, their Triple-A affiliate, after they placed infielder-outfielder Nick Senzel, who sustained a right knee injury, on the 10-day injured list. Advertisement

De La Cruz, 21, is the top prospect in the Reds minor league system and the No. 4 overall prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. He was listed as the top player in ESPN's 2023 Top-50 prospect rankings.

The switch-hitting infielder signed with the Reds in 2018 out of the Dominican Republic. He hit .298 with 49 home runs, 190 RBIs and 71 stolen bases over 263 games in four minor league seasons. He also recorded 71 doubles and 22 triples.

De La Cruz hit .298 with 12 home runs, 11 doubles, three triples, 36 RBIs and 11 stolen bases in 38 games this season for the Bats.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound prospect has spent time as a designated hitter, shortstop, second baseman and third baseman. He is know for a strong throwing arm, powerful swing and excellent speed.

The Reds (27-33) will host the Los Angeles Dodgers (35-25) at 7:10 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Cincinnati. They sit in third place in the National League Center, 5 1/2 games behind the division-leading Pittsburgh Pirates (32-27).