May 18, 2023 / 4:44 PM

Perez, De La Cruz lead Marlins past Nationals for fourth consecutive win

By Alex Butler
Miami Marlins outfielder Bryan De La Cruz hit a home run in the second inning of a win over the Washington Nationals on Thursday in Miami. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
MIAMI, May 18 (UPI) -- Eury Perez allowed just one run over five innings to earn his first career victory, while Bryan De La Cruz provided a 402-foot homer to lead the Miami Marlins to a win over the Washington Nationals on Thursday in Miami.

Perez, the Marlins' top prospect, allowed just three hits and issued six strikeouts in the 5-3 win Thursday at loanDepot park.

"It was an unbelievable game for me and an unforgettable first victory in MLB," Perez said at his postgame news conference.

"This is what I'm here for; to win games and go out there with teammates to compete and to have fun."

The Marlins extended their winning streak to four-consecutive games, including a sweep of the Nationals. They sit in second place, behind the Atlanta Braves, in the National League East division standings.

"We just find ways to win," Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. "Sometimes it's not the prettiest. But, you know, at the end of the day, the winning is the most important part of your day and they have found ways to win."

De La Cruz plated the first run of the game when he hammered his solo shot to center field in the bottom of the second. Marlins third baseman Jean Segura doubled the lead when he raked an RBI single down the right field line in the bottom of the third.

RELATED Luis Arraez hits for first cycle in Miami Marlins' 31-year history

Nationals third baseman Jeimer Candelario cut into the deficit with a 443-foot homer to lead off the fourth.

Marlins outfielder Xavier Edwards answered with an RBI single to right in the bottom of the inning. Shortstop Joey Wendle scored during that play, giving the Marlins a 3-1 advantage.

First baseman Garrett Cooper lifted a single to center in the bottom of the seventh, plating catcher Nick Fortes for a three-run Marlins lead. The Nationals responded when Candelario ripped an RBI double to right field, cutting the deficit to 4-2.

Designated hitter Corey Dickerson followed with an RBI single to third base, which plated outfielder Lane Thomas for the third Nationals run.

Fortes delivered again with a looped single to right, plating De La Cruz in the bottom of the eighth for the final run of the night.

Marlins pitcher Dylan Floro did not allow a hit or run in the bottom of the ninth and secured his fourth save of the season.

Fortes and Edwards each totaled two hits and an RBI for the Marlins. Candelario went 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and a run scored for the Nationals.

The Nationals (19-26) will host the Detroit Tigers (19-22) at 7:05 p.m. EDT Friday in Washington, D.C. The Marlins (23-21) will face the San Francisco Giants (20-23) at 10:15 p.m. Friday in San Francisco.

Yankees' Domingo German gets 10-game ban for foreign-substance violation
MLB // 10 hours ago
Yankees' Domingo German gets 10-game ban for foreign-substance violation
May 18 (UPI) -- MLB suspended Domingo German for 10 games and issued a fine to the New York Yankees pitcher for violating the foreign substance policy, the league announced.
Yankees' Aaron Judge breaks Blue Jays stadium logo with go-ahead homer
MLB // 1 day ago
Yankees' Aaron Judge breaks Blue Jays stadium logo with go-ahead homer
May 17 (UPI) -- Aaron Judge smashed a 448-foot homer into a maple leaf logo, breaking the display at Toronto's Rogers Center and providing the game-winning runs for the New York Yankees against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Bryce Harper, Jake Bird prompt Phillies-Rockies scuffle
MLB // 3 days ago
Bryce Harper, Jake Bird prompt Phillies-Rockies scuffle
May 15 (UPI) -- Colorado Rockies and Philadelphia Phillies players spilled out of their dugouts and met in a series of shoves after pitcher Jake Bird clapped his glove at Bryce Harper.
Ex-umpire Don Denkinger, remembered for blown call, dies at 86
MLB // 3 days ago
Ex-umpire Don Denkinger, remembered for blown call, dies at 86
May 15 (UPI) -- Don Denkinger, a longtime-MLB umpire known for a botched call during the 1985 World Series, has died. He was 86.
Atlanta Braves place ace pitcher Max Fried on injured list
MLB // 1 week ago
Atlanta Braves place ace pitcher Max Fried on injured list
May 9 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves placed ace pitcher Max Fried on the 15-day injured list because of a left forearm strain, the team announced Tuesday.
Vida Blue, 1971 MVP and 3-time World Series champ, dies at 73
MLB // 1 week ago
Vida Blue, 1971 MVP and 3-time World Series champ, dies at 73
May 7 (UPI) -- Vida Blue, the 1971 American League MVP and a three-time World Series champion, has died, the Oakland Athletics announced Sunday morning. He was 73.
Ex-New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey retires from MLB
MLB // 1 week ago
Ex-New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey retires from MLB
May 5 (UPI) -- Former New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey will retire after a nine-year MLB career, he announced Friday on Instagram.
White Sox's Kenyan Middleton calls out 'cheater' Carlos Correa after beating Twins
MLB // 2 weeks ago
White Sox's Kenyan Middleton calls out 'cheater' Carlos Correa after beating Twins
May 4 (UPI) -- Kenyan Middleton said he had extra motivation to strike out Carlos Correa, ending the Chicago White Sox's win over the Minnesota Twins, citing the infielder's alleged role in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal.
Pittsburgh Pirates legend Dick Groat dies at 92
MLB // 3 weeks ago
Pittsburgh Pirates legend Dick Groat dies at 92
April 27 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Pirates legend Dick Groat, who played 14 years and more than 1,900 games in Major League Baseball, died Thursday after complications from a stroke.
Pirates fans give Drew Maggi standing ovation in long-awaited debut
MLB // 3 weeks ago
Pirates fans give Drew Maggi standing ovation in long-awaited debut
April 27 (UPI) -- Drew Maggi took a long breath and scanned the stands, as fans chanted his name and provided a standing ovation for the 33-year-old rookie during his long-awaited MLB debut for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
