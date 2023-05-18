Perez, De La Cruz lead Marlins past Nationals for fourth consecutive win

Miami Marlins outfielder Bryan De La Cruz hit a home run in the second inning of a win over the Washington Nationals on Thursday in Miami. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, May 18 (UPI) -- Eury Perez allowed just one run over five innings to earn his first career victory, while Bryan De La Cruz provided a 402-foot homer to lead the Miami Marlins to a win over the Washington Nationals on Thursday in Miami. Perez, the Marlins' top prospect, allowed just three hits and issued six strikeouts in the 5-3 win Thursday at loanDepot park. Advertisement

"It was an unbelievable game for me and an unforgettable first victory in MLB," Perez said at his postgame news conference.

"This is what I'm here for; to win games and go out there with teammates to compete and to have fun."

How about this for Eury Pérez's second career start? 5 IP 3 H 1 R 1 BB 6 K Check out all of the @Marlins' top prospect's strikeouts: pic.twitter.com/uypfEDuM1o— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 18, 2023

The Marlins extended their winning streak to four-consecutive games, including a sweep of the Nationals. They sit in second place, behind the Atlanta Braves, in the National League East division standings.

"We just find ways to win," Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. "Sometimes it's not the prettiest. But, you know, at the end of the day, the winning is the most important part of your day and they have found ways to win."

De La Cruz plated the first run of the game when he hammered his solo shot to center field in the bottom of the second. Marlins third baseman Jean Segura doubled the lead when he raked an RBI single down the right field line in the bottom of the third.

Nationals third baseman Jeimer Candelario cut into the deficit with a 443-foot homer to lead off the fourth.

Marlins outfielder Xavier Edwards answered with an RBI single to right in the bottom of the inning. Shortstop Joey Wendle scored during that play, giving the Marlins a 3-1 advantage.

First baseman Garrett Cooper lifted a single to center in the bottom of the seventh, plating catcher Nick Fortes for a three-run Marlins lead. The Nationals responded when Candelario ripped an RBI double to right field, cutting the deficit to 4-2.

Designated hitter Corey Dickerson followed with an RBI single to third base, which plated outfielder Lane Thomas for the third Nationals run.

Fortes delivered again with a looped single to right, plating De La Cruz in the bottom of the eighth for the final run of the night.

Marlins pitcher Dylan Floro did not allow a hit or run in the bottom of the ninth and secured his fourth save of the season.

Fortes and Edwards each totaled two hits and an RBI for the Marlins. Candelario went 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and a run scored for the Nationals.

The Nationals (19-26) will host the Detroit Tigers (19-22) at 7:05 p.m. EDT Friday in Washington, D.C. The Marlins (23-21) will face the San Francisco Giants (20-23) at 10:15 p.m. Friday in San Francisco.