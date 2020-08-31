Former Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Starling Marte was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks this past off-season. In 33 games this season, he has recorded a .311 batting average with two home runs and 14 RBIs. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The Miami Marlins acquired former All-Star outfielder Starling Marte in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.

The D-Backs received pitchers Caleb Smith and Humberto Mejia and a player to be named later in exchange for Marte, according to the team. The acquisition of Marte gives the Marlins a versatile hitter and fielder as the team attempts to make a surprising push for the MLB playoffs.

Advertisement

The 31-year-old Marte spent most of his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates, where he was an All-Star in the 2016 season. He also served an 80-game suspension in the 2017 campaign after testing positive for steroids.

After spending eight seasons in Pittsburgh, the Pirates traded Marte -- a two-time Gold Glove winner -- to the Diamondbacks this past off-season. In 33 games this season, he has recorded a .311 batting average with two home runs, 14 RBIs and five stolen bases while playing center field.

Marte is eligible for free agency at the end of the 2020 season but has a $12.5 million option on his contract for next year.

The veteran outfielder has a career .288 average with 110 home runs, 434 RBIs and 244 stolen bases in 986 games between the Pirates and Diamondbacks. He is the only player in the major leagues with more than 20 stolen bases in each of the past seven seasons.

Marte, a native of the Dominican Republic, went through personal tragedy earlier this year when his wife, Noelia, died of a heart attack.

RELATED New York Yankees put star OF Aaron Judge back on injured list

Also Monday, the Diamondbacks traded All-Star pitcher Robbie Ray to the Toronto Blue Jays and closer Archie Bradley to the Cincinnati Reds. The Marlins dealt utilityman Jonathan Villar to the Blue Jays for a player to be named later.