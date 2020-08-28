New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is batting .292 with nine home runs and 20 RBIs in 18 games this season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees placed star outfielder Aaron Judge on the 10-day injured list with a strained right calf, just days after the slugger returned from the injury.

The Yankees announced the roster move -- which is retroactive to Thursday -- before Friday's opener of a doubleheader against the New York Mets. The team promoted top outfield prospect Estevan Florial to be the 29th man and put him in the lineup in Game 1 of the doubleheader.

Judge was activated from the IL on Wednesday but aggravated the injury in a game against the Atlanta Braves. He was removed from the contest in the sixth inning.

"It's just a recurrence of the [calf] strain that he had suffered before," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "Similar in that it's low grade and pretty minor, but enough that he had to go back on the IL. Hopefully it's not something that keeps him down too long, but definitely something that we've got to continue to work to get right."

Judge has now been placed on the injured list four times in the last three seasons. He rejoins Giancarlo Stanton, D.J. LeMahieu, Gleyber Torres, James Paxton and Zack Britton on the Yankees' IL.

The 28-year-old Judge is batting .292 with nine home runs and 20 RBIs in 18 games this season.