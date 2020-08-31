Mike Clevinger will slide into the San Diego Padres' rotation alongside starting pitchers Chris Paddack, Dinelson Lamet, Zach Davies and Garrett Richards after he joined the team Monday via trade. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The San Diego Padres improved their rotation Monday with a trade for Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger.

Cleveland also traded outfielder Greg Allen and a player to be named later in exchange for shortstop Gabriel Arias, pitcher Joey Cantillo, catcher Austin Hedges, infielder Owen Miller, utility man Josh Naylor and pitcher Cal Quantrill.

Advertisement

Clevinger, 29, has a 3.18 ERA and a 1-1 record in four starts this season. He posted a 2.71 ERA and 13-4 record in 21 starts in 2019. Allen hit .160 with a home run and four RBIs in 15 games this season for the Indians.

Hedges hit .158 with three home runs and six RBIs in 29 games this season for the Padres. Naylor hit .278 with a home run and four RBIs in 18 games this season for San Diego. Quantrill was 2-0 with a 2.60 ERA in 10 games for the Padres.

Arias was the Padres' No. 7 prospect, Cantillo was their No. 9 prospect and Miller was their No. 11 prospect.

The Padres have now made five trades in the last two days and have acquired pitcher Trevor Rosenthal, catcher Jason Castro and designated hitter Mitch Moreland in addition to Clevinger.

Clevinger is under contract through 2022.

The Padres (21-15) will face the Colorado Rockies at 9:40 p.m. EDT Monday at Coors Field in Denver. San Diego is five games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West. The Padres are on pace to make the playoffs as a Wild Card team.