Former San Francisco Giants catcher Rob Brantly (L) has a career .228 batting average with seven home runs and 37 RBIs across six seasons. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees acquired veteran catcher Rob Brantly from the San Francisco Giants, the team announced Wednesday.

In a statement released on social media, the Yankees said they received Brantly in exchange for cash considerations. Brantly was added to the team's 60-man roster and assigned to their alternate training site.

Advertisement

The 31-year-old Brantly, who is expected to provide catching depth for the Yankees, had no hits in three at-bats in his lone game with the Giants this season. He also appeared in only one game during the 2019 campaign as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Brantly made his MLB debut with the Miami Marlins in 2013. He played for the Chicago White Sox in 2015 and 2017 before joining the Phillies for one season.

Brantly was with the Giants this spring as a non-roster invitee. He was designated for assignment July 28 and assigned to the Giants' alternate site Aug. 1.

Brantly has a career .228 batting average with seven home runs and 37 RBIs in 127 career games with the Marlins, White Sox, Phillies and Giants.