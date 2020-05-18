May 18 (UPI) -- Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Starling Marte announced Monday that his wife, Noelia, has died of a heart attack.

"Today I go through the great pain of making public the unfortunate death of my wife Noelia, due to a heart attack," Marte wrote on social media. "It is a moment of indescribable pain. On behalf of my family, I am grateful for the expressions of esteem and solidarity in this difficult time."

Noelia suffered the heart attack as she was awaiting surgery for a broken ankle, according to MLB Network. The couple has three young children: sons Starling Jr. and Smerling and a daughter, Tiana.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Noelia Marte," the Diamondbacks said in a statement. "Starling and his family are part of the D-Backs' family and we will do all we can to support him and their children during this incredibly difficult time."

Marte, 31, spent his first eight seasons in the majors with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The club traded him to Arizona in January.

In a statement Monday, the Pirates said "our hearts are truly saddened by this news" and extended their condolences to the family.