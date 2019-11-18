Derek Jeter highlights newcomers on Baseball Hall of Fame ballot

Former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter was a 14-time All-Star selection and won five World Series titles. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Former New York Yankees star shortstop Derek Jeter, an overwhelming favorite to join former teammate and reliever Mariano Rivera in Cooperstown, is among 18 newcomers on the 2020 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot.

Jeter, who has served as CEO of the Miami Marlins in the last two seasons, is a 14-time All-Star selection and was the 1996 American League Rookie of the Year. He hit .310 with 3,465 hits in 20 MLB seasons and won five World Series titles alongside Rivera in New York.

Rivera entered the Hall of Fame earlier this year after he became the first unanimous pick by the Baseball Writers' Association of America.

Other newcomers announced Monday include: Bobby Abreu, Josh Beckett, Heath Bell, Eric Chavez, Adam Dunn, Chone Figgins, Rafael Furcal, Jason Giambi, Raul Ibanez, Paul Konerko, Cliff Lee, Carlos Pena, Brad Penny, J.J. Putz, Brian Roberts, Alfonso Soriano and Jose Valverde.

Among the players returning to the ballot are pitcher Curt Schilling, who received 60.9 percent of votes last year. Players are required to obtain 75 percent of votes to be elected.

Other holdovers include Roger Clemens (59.5 percent), Barry Bonds (59.1 percent) and Larry Walker (54.6 percent). Walker is on the ballot for the 10th and final time this year.

Results will be announced Jan. 21. Anyone elected will be inducted July 26, along with any selections by the Hall of Fame's modern era committee.