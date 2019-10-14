ALCS: New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton could start Game 3 vs. Astros

New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton runs the bases and celebrates his solo home run against the Houston Astros in the sixth inning of Game 1 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees are hopeful that outfielder Giancarlo Stanton will return to the starting lineup for Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.

Stanton suffered a right quadriceps strain in Saturday's ALCS opener and didn't make an appearance in the Yankees' loss to the Houston Astros in Sunday's Game 2.

On Monday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone offered a positive update on Stanton, but it remains unclear whether the All-Star slugger will play in Game 3.

"He hit in the cage [Sunday] and it went pretty well," Boone told reporters. "We tried as much as we could to stay away from testing it or doing those kind of things with the off-day [Monday]. I'm not sure exactly what they'll run him through, but we'll kind of see and make a decision moving forward.

"It is a sensitive decision, a tough decision, and hopefully we make the best decision. We'll just try and evaluate and try to get as honest as feedback as we can from Giancarlo, which he's on the same page with [the training staff]. We feel like we have good communication there, and we'll try to make the best decision for us moving forward."

Stanton sustained the injury while running out a ground ball single in Game 1. He remained in the contest and belted a solo home run in the Yankees' 7-0 victory over the Astros at Minute Maid Park.

If Stanton is forced to sit out, Boone said there was a chance Aaron Hicks could start in center field for Game 3, shifting Brett Gardner over to left field.

The best-of-seven series is tied at one game apiece.