ALCS: Carlos Correa blasts walk-off homer, Astros top Yankees to tie series

Houston Astros slugger Carlos Correa hits a walk-off solo home run to beat the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series on Sunday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Carlos Correa belted a walk-off home run in the 11th inning as the Houston Astros earned a 3-2 win over the New York Yankees on Sunday night to tie the AL Championship Series at one game apiece.

Correa, who went hitless in the Astros' last four postseason games, had an RBI double earlier in the game and connected for an opposite-field homer off Yankees reliever J.A. Happ.

Correa jumped on a first-pitch fastball from Happ and watched the ball sail over the fence in right field, then held up one finger as he rounded the bases. As he approached home plate, he tossed his helmet at the crowd of teammates waiting for him.

Game 3 is Tuesday as the series shifts to Yankee Stadium. Gerrit Cole, who is 18-0 in his last 24 starts, will take the mound for the Astros against Yankees starter Luis Severino.

Correa gave the Astros a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second with his double to left field. Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge answered with a 423-foot two-run shot in the fourth to give his club a 2-1 advantage.

Houston outfielder George Springer blasted a solo home run in the fifth to tie the game at two runs apiece, and Correa sealed the victory with his first homer of the postseason.

Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander allowed two earned runs on five hits across 6 2/3 innings. He notched seven strikeouts and walked two.

Yankees starter James Paxton lasted only 2 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run on four hits. He struck out three and walked two.