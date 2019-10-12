Yankees blank Astros, take 1-0 lead in ALCS

New York Yankees Gleyber Torres (L) celebrates his solo home run with third base coach Phil Nevin against the Houston Astros in the sixth inning of Game 1 of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Saturday. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Gleyber Torres knocked in five runs and Masahiro Tanaka allowed just one hit in six innings as the New York Yankees shut out the hometown Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday night.

The 22-year-old second baseman put the Yankees ahead 1-0 with a double in the fourth inning, and helped the Bronx Bombers pile it on with a bases-empty home run in the sixth and a two-RBI single in the seventh. He also knocked in a run with a ground-out in the ninth.

Torres, who is from Venezuela, became the youngest American League player ever with a five-RBI post-season game. After the game, he told reporters that "I believe in what I can do. I do my job."

He said the "most important the most important thing for me is to stay humble."

The Yankees' other runs came on a 406-foot Giancarlo Stanton home run in the sixth and a Gio Urshela homer in the ninth. New York had 13 hits on the night.

The Yankees moved up Torres in the lineup to bat third Saturday, seeking to take advantage of his hot bat in the American League Division Series against the Minnesota Twins that New York won three games to none.

Torres had hit a go-ahead two-run double in the fifth inning in Game 1 of division series against the Twins and hit a solo homer and doubled two times in Game 3.

When the Yankees announced their roster Saturday afternoon for the American League Championship Series, outfielder Aaron Hicks, who had a right flexor strain, and left-handed pitcher CC Sabathia were listed as active.

Sabathia had been shut down in September after he complained of shoulder discomfort. He has announced he plans to retire after this season.

The Yankees dropped first baseman Luke Voit and infielder-outfielder Tyler Wade from the 25-man roster. Voit and Wade did not play in any of the three games against Minnesota.

The Yankees and Astros will meet for Game 2 of the championship series Sunday at 8:08 p.m. EDT at Houston's Minute Maid Park.