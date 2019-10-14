Houston Astros left fielder Michael Brantley went 1-for-5 in a win against the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series Sunday in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley accidentally hit a dugout paramedic with a foul ball during his team's win against the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series.

The incident occurred in the fifth inning of the Astros' 3-2 win Sunday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The Astros released a statement saying the man was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition Sunday night. The paramedic supervisor works for Harris County Emergency Corps.

"My thoughts and prayers are with his family and him, and I hope I can talk to him soon," Brantley told reporters.

Brantley faced a 1-1 count against Yankees relief pitcher Adam Ottavino during the exchange. Ottavino fired in a slider for his third offering to Brantley. The Astros left fielder sliced the pitch to his right, sending the ball screaming toward the Houston dugout. Astros players held their hands over their faces after seeing the ball hit the man.

Play was briefly delayed and Astros manager A.J. Hinch came out to the field to console Brantley, who was shaken up after the incident. Astros medical staff tended to the man and put a towel over his face before escorting him out of the stadium and transporting him to the hospital for further medical attention.

The incident follows several others involving foul balls striking fans at Major League Baseball stadiums over the past several seasons. A 2-year-old girl was hit by a foul ball and sustained a fractured skull when the Astros hosted the Chicago Cubs May 29 in Houston. The Astros extended their protective netting following that incident, but the dugout is not protected with netting.

The Astros face the Yankees in Game 3 at 4:08 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Yankee Stadium in New York City.