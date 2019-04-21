Oakland OF Ramón Laureano turns in an incredible double play

April 21 (UPI) -- Oakland A's outfielder Ramón Laureano sparked an amazing double play Sunday in the team's series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Laureano raced back on a flyball hit by Teoscar Hernandez of the Jays to straight away center, and timed his leap perfectly up against the wall, making the spectacular grab.

OMG THE GREATEST DOUBLE PLAY EVER pic.twitter.com/XZTtqL2kYN - A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) April 21, 2019

The potential home run would have given the Jays a 2-0 lead at the time.

Laureano not only made the catch, but also then whirled around the threw the ball back into the infield to try and double up Justin Smoak at first base.

The throw back in sailed high, but A's catcher Nick Hundley alertly backed up the ball, and when Smoak took off to second the catcher threw to shortstop Marcus Semien, who made the put out.

It is bound to be a play that will get played over and over, and one that Oakland fans won't soon forget.