Indians activate SS Francisco Lindor off 10-day IL

Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor has missed the first 18 games of the regular season with calf and ankle issues. He has been activated off the 10-day injured list, and the team has designated DH Hanley Ramirez for assignment. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor has been activated off the 10-day injured list, and will be in the team's lineup Saturday.

The team announced the roster move and stated that Lindor will play in game two of the Indians' doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves at Progressive Field.

To make move for Lindor, the team designated DH Hanley Ramirez for assignment.

Ramirez played in 16 games for the Indians, hitting .184 with two homers and eight runs batted in.

Lindor first suffered a calf injury back on Feb. 8, and then while training to get back with the team, suffered an ankle injury March 27.

"It's been a long three months, but everything happens for a reason, and I am blessed to be here," Lindor said Saturday at Progressive Field.

Last season the 24-year-old hit .277 with 38 homers and 92 runs batted in 158 games.

The three-time All-Start shortstop is a lifetime .298 hitter with 98 homers and 210 RBIs.