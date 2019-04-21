Yankees officially place Judge on DL with oblique injury

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge is the latest Yankee on the injured list with an oblique injury. This season Judge is hitting .288 with five homers, 11 runs batted in and a pair of steals. File Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees have placed outfielder Aaron Judge on the 10-day disabled list with a left oblique injury.

The Yankees announced the move Sunday, calling up infielder Thairo Estrada from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take his place on the active roster.

Judge has what the team says is a "pretty significant" oblique strain, and there is no timetable for his return.

"Look, it's Aaron Judge," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Saturday.

"He's one of the great players in the game, such a key figure to our club. Not only just between the lines, obviously, but what he means to us in the room. And he'll be part of continuing to lead us forward, as a group."

The injury to Judge took place while swinging at the plate during the bottom of the sixth inning in the Yankees' 9-2 victory Saturday over the Kansas City Royals.

Judge had hit his fifth homer of the season earlier in the game, and on the season is hitting .288.

Tyler Wade is expected to take Judge's place in the outfield while he is on the injured list.

The Yankees already have starting outfielders Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Hicks and Jacoby Ellsbury on the injured list.