Yankees OF Aaron Judge leaves game with oblique injury

April 20 (UPI) -- New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge left Saturday's game against the Kansas City Royals after suffering a left oblique injury.
The team announced that Judge was being taken for further evaluation and an MRI to New York-Presbyterian Hospital.
The slugger was pulled after it appeared he injured himself hitting a single to right field in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Judge looked to be in discomfort after reaching first base. He was pulled for pinch-runner Tyler Wade.
On the season, Judge is hitting .288 with five homers and 11 runs batted in.
He hit his fifth homer earlier in the Yankees' 9-2 win over Kansas City.
Judge last season missed more than a month with a chip fracture in his right wrist. He missed time in 2016 with a right oblique injury.