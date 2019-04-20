Yankees OF Aaron Judge leaves game with oblique injury

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge has played in 19 games in 2019, with four homers and 10 RBIs with a .275 average. He may have to miss time after suffering an oblique injury in a game at Yankee Stadium against the Royals. File Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge left Saturday's game against the Kansas City Royals after suffering a left oblique injury.

The team announced that Judge was being taken for further evaluation and an MRI to New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

The slugger was pulled after it appeared he injured himself hitting a single to right field in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Judge looked to be in discomfort after reaching first base. He was pulled for pinch-runner Tyler Wade.

On the season, Judge is hitting .288 with five homers and 11 runs batted in.

He hit his fifth homer earlier in the Yankees' 9-2 win over Kansas City.

Judge last season missed more than a month with a chip fracture in his right wrist. He missed time in 2016 with a right oblique injury.