Oakland A's agree to $33.5M extension with slugger Khris Davis

Oakland Athletics slugger Khris Davis has hit at least 40 home runs in each of the last three seasons. He leads Major League Baseball with 10 home runs in 2019. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- The Oakland Athletics have signed slugger Khris Davis to a contract extension, keeping him with the franchise through the 2021 season.

Oakland announced the extension Thursday. Sources told MLB Network and ESPN that the deal is for two years and $33 million. Davis was initially under contract through the 2019 season, with a $16.5 million salary this year.

"Oakland has been a special place for me since I arrived," Davis said in a team news release.

"I love playing here in front of our fans, and my teammates make this feel like a family. I never hid the fact that I wanted to stay in Oakland because that is how I feel and I'm glad that I can continue to call the city of Oakland my baseball home. This team has a bright future, and I'm thrilled to be a part of it."

Davis, 31, entered the league as a seventh round pick by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2009 MLB June Amateur Draft. The seven-year veteran played his first three seasons with the Brewers before being traded to the A's in 2016 for Bubba Derby and Jacob Nottingham. He hit 32 home runs and had 102 RBIs in his first season with Oakland.

Davis crushed 43 bombs the next season and led Major League Baseball with 48 home runs, while driving in 123 RBIs in 2018. He leads baseball with 10 home runs in 20 games this season, while hitting .260 for Oakland.