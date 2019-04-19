Former Major League Baseball player Jose Canseco says the new robotic arm he invented can help accelerate bat speed through the strike zone. File by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- Former Major League Baseball slugger Jose Canseco wants to help correct baseball and golf swings with a robotic arm he invented, but he needs investors.

Canseco, 54, posted a photo of his invention Thursday on Twitter.

"Looking for investors for my invention ... it is patent pending ... corrects your baseball or golf swing and accelerates speed through the zone instantly," Canseco wrote for the caption on the post.

Canseco hit 462 home runs and owned a .266 batting average during his 17-year MLB career. He suited up for the Oakland Athletics, Texas Rangers, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays, New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox during that tenure.

The admitted steroid user was the American League MVP in 1988 and was a six-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion.

Since his retirement, Canseco has remained active on social media. He frequently comments on current players and prospects. Canseco offered to help out New York Mets prospect Tim Tebow in March, saying his could help the former Heisman Trophy winner hit 35 to 45 home runs per year at the MLB level.

He also showed that he can still hit the long-ball, posting a video of a softball home run during batting practice in March.