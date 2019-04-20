Mets' Jacob deGrom has throwing session, says arm feels good

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom is off to a 2-2 start this season for the Mets after winning the National League Cy Young award in 2018. The pitcher was scheduled to have an MRI on a sore elbow but says he is feeling better. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom took part in playing catch in the outfield Saturday in St.Louis, telling reporters that his arm feels fine.

The reigning National League Cy Young Award winner was placed on the injured list Friday after experiencing elbow soreness.

He was scheduled to have an MRI exam Monday, but the team stated that it may be canceled because the pitcher said he felt good throwing at Busch Stadium.

"After getting some treatment [Friday] and getting things moving around, I started feeling a little better," deGrom said.

"So I decided to throw today and actually felt good with how it went.

"Today felt completely normal playing catch. I think after this stint, I'll be ready to go."

DeGrom threw up to 120 feet during his throwing session. The Mets pitcher will still be examined by team doctors Monday in New York.

The 30-year-old Mets ace said that he had been battling a case of strep throat, which caused his entire body to be sore.

"It was just a little sore," deGrom said.

"I had been sick since Atlanta; kind of had a whole body soreness. For me when I don't throw, it seems that things pop up.

"I wasn't on a normal routine. I was trying to just get enough in to be able to make my starts and I just felt a little soreness in my elbow. I decided to say something."

This season deGrom has started four games, going 2-2 with a 3.68 ERA. He has struck out a National League high 36 batters in 22 innings.