Rays place Austin Meadows on DL with sprained thumb

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Austin Meadows, shown playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates, has landed on the injured list with a thumb sprain. This season he is hitting .351 with six homers and 19 RBI in 20 games. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Rays have placed outfielder Austin Meadows on the 10-day injured list after he sprained his right thumb.

The Rays announced the move Sunday before their series finale against the defending World Series champion Boston Red Sox.

Meadows was injured during Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Red Sox after he slid into third base on a two-run triple.

"They saw some damage but they don't know how bad it is," Meadows said. "We'll see where we're at later today.

"I slid into third kind of awkwardly. I think I put my right hand down ... and the thumb kind of jammed into the base. It was just kind of a freak accident. It didn't feel too good."

The 23-year-old outfielder said he will be examined by a hand specialist after an MRI showed some damage to the thumb.

This season Meadows is hitting .351 with six homers and 19 RBI in 20 games for the Rays, who lead the American League East with a mark of 14-7.

The Rays also announced they had reinstated infielder Joey Wendle from the injured list, and recalled right-hander Emilio Pagán and infielder/outfielder Andrew Velazquez.