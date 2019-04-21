Mets pitcher Syndergaard gets help in a homerun against the Cardinals

New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard had some help at the plate on Sunday, hitting a homer against the St.Louis Cardinals in a game at Busch Stadium, a homer that was helped out by Cardinals center fielder Dexter Fowler. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard went deep on Sunday afternoon against the St.Louis Cardinals, but not without some help in the process.

The Mets hurler smacked his fifth career homer against the Cardinals. He hit a long drive to left center field, and on the warning track Cardinals center fielder Dexter Fowler looked to make the play.

Instead of making the catch, Fowler actually had the ball pop out of his glove right over the wall, giving Syndergaard the solo homer.

A little help from Odin. ⚡️⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/dfiNW1onaZ - New York Mets (@Mets) April 21, 2019

Syndergaard's home run cut the Cardinals' lead to 5-2 in the fourth inning.

It was second homer of the day for the Mets, as earlier in the game Pete Alonso went deep against Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson.