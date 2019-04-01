Brewers' Christian Yelich hits 101.8-mph pitch for walk-off double vs. Cardinals

Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Christian Yelich is hitting .500 and has four home runs through four games to begin the 2019 season. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- Reigning MVP Christian Yelich continued his historic homer streak before belting a walk-off double for a Milwaukee Brewers' win against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Yelich went 2-for-2 with three RBIs, three walks and two runs scored in the 5-4 win Sunday at Miller Park in Milwaukee. He is now hitting .500 with four home runs and eight RBIs to begin the 2019 season.

The Brewers right fielder hit his fourth long ball of the season off of Cardinals starter Michael Wacha in the bottom of the first inning. He sent a 92.3-mph Wacha fastball over the right field fence for a 408-foot solo shot on the second offering of the exchange. The shot left the yard at 107 mph and had a launch angle of 38 degrees, according to Statcast.

Yelich also added his name to the record books, matching the Major League Baseball mark with a home run in each of his team's first four games.

Paul DeJong gave the Cardinals a 2-1 lead with a two-run homer in the top of the fourth frame before the Cardinals got solo shots from Matt Carpenter and Paul Goldschmidt in the top of the fifth inning.

Ryan Braun plated Manny Pina to give Milwaukee a second run in the bottom of the seventh inning, before Travis Shaw made the score 4-3 with an RBI single in the same frame.

Yelich returned to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning to provide the play of the game. Ben Gamel hit a leadoff double to begin the inning Lorenzo Cain the singled and pushed Gamel to third base. Yelich went up 2-0 in the count against Cardinals reliever Jordan Hicks. Hicks huffed in a 101.8-mph sinker for his third offering of the exchange.

The Brewers star turned on the fastball, smacking a double to left field. Cain hustled around from first base and slid head first into home for the winning run.

"It was definitely a cool series," Yelich told reporters, according to MLB.com. "It was a big series for us. They're a great team. They played us really well. Those games were tight. You had to execute to win them. Our division is such a good division. I've got a feeling it's coming down to the last game or two, like it did last year."

Yelich and the Brew Crew face the Cincinnati Reds in a three-game National League Central series starting at 6:40 p.m. Monday at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.