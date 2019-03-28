St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolton Wong (above) teamed up with Harrison Bader to smack back-to-back homers against the Milwaukee Brewers on opening day Thursday, but the Brewers fought back to take the lead in the third inning. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- The St. Louis Cardinals are the first team with back-to-back homers in 2019, with Kolten Wong and Harrison Bader performing the feat Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park in Milwaukee.

Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas and Brewers starter Jhuoulys Chacin pitched scoreless first frames In the top of the second, Cardinals Marcell Ozuna and Yadier Molina grounded out. Chacin then issued a walk to Dexter Fowler.

The Brewers right-handed pitcher threw an 88.8-mph fastball over the middle of the plate on his first pitch to Wong. The Cardinals second baseman hit the pitch over the center field fence for a 424-foot, two-run homer.

It didn't take long for the Cardinals to add a third run. Chacin threw another fastball to Bader, who smoked the offering to left center field for a 432-foot solo shot.

Mike Moustakas got a run back for the Brew Crew in the bottom of the inning with a solo home run off of Mikolas. The Cardinals held a 3-1 lead entering the third inning, but the Brewers weren't finished fighting.

Reigning National League MVP Christian Yelich smacked a three-run home run off Mikolas in the bottom of the inning. Milwaukee held a 4-3 edge through three frames.

The Cardinals and Brewers resume the National League Center series at 8:10 p.m. Friday in Milwaukee.