Brewers' Lorenzo Cain spoke to ball before robbing HR with game-winning catch

Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain showed off his range by making a game-saving catch in the top of the ninth inning during a win against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday in Milwaukee. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- Lorenzo Cain had a conversation with the baseball before he robbed Jose Martinez of a game-tying homer for the final out in the Milwaukee Brewers' opening day win against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Cain revealed the content of that conversation following the 5-4 victory Thursday at Miller Park in Milwaukee.

"I'm talking to the baseball out there, telling it to come down so I could have a chance to make a play. I timed it well and I was able to bring it back," Cain told reporters.

Cain, 32, caught a Yadier Molina fly ball for the first out of the inning before Dexter Fowler struck out swinging. Martinez then walked to the plate, pinch hitting for Kolten Wong. He settled in against Brewers flamethrower Josh Hader.

Hader huffed in a 96.4-mph fastball for a ball on his first pitch of the exchange. He then threw in another four-seamer.

Martinez mashed the offering to deep right center field. Cain tracked the ball as it neared the fence, running 101 feet. He took a few steps onto the warning track before reaching over the wall with his gloved left hand. He snagged the ball just as it was about to clear the fence for a game-tying solo shot.

"Not today," Cain screamed after making the snag, before throwing the ball toward the sky.

Cain also went 1-for-4 with a run scored out of the leadoff spot for the Brewers. Mike Moustakas, Christian Yelich and pitcher Jhoulys Chacin each homered for Milwaukee.

Cain is a two-time All-Star but has yet to win a Gold Glove, despite making stellar catches on a regular basis throughout his 10-year Major League Baseball tenure. The 2014 ALCS MVP does have three AL Wilson Defensive Player of the Year awards for the outfield.

His four putouts Thursday lead the National League. Cain led the American League with 430 putouts and seven errors in 2017.

The Brewers and Cardinals resume the series at 8:10 p.m. Friday in Milwaukee.