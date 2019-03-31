Brewers' Christian Yelich ties record with homer in fourth straight game

Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich is on fire to start the 2019 MLB season, as he tied a mark Sunday with his fourth homer in just his fourth game of the season. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- 2018 National League Most Valuable Player Christian Yelich is off to a hot start for the 2019 season, a beginning that has put him in rather elite company.

On Sunday, the Milwaukee Brewers outfielder hit his fourth homer in just his fourth game, tying the major league mark for homers in each of the first four games to start a season.

Yelich slammed a 1-0 pitch off St.Louis Cardinals starter Michael Wacha over the wall in right field, giving the Brewers a 1-0 lead over the Cardinals in the first inning.

He is just the sixth player in the history of the game to hit a home run in each of his team's first four games.

The other five players to hit homers in each of their first four games are Willie Mays (1971), Mark McGwire (1998), Nelson Cruz (2011), Chris Davis (2013) and Trevor Story (2016).

Yelich become the first league MVP to win the award and then homer in his first four games to start a season.

The Brewers will play their first road game of 2019 on Monday evening in Cincinnati against the Reds, and Yelich will have a chance at history to become the first player in MLB history to have homered in each of his club's first five games.