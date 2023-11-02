Trending
Nov. 2, 2023 / 12:22 PM

Jon Rahm pulls out of Tiger Woods-Rory McIlroy golf league

By Alex Butler
Golfer Jon Rahm said he could no longer offer the level of commitment required to compete in TGL. File Photo by Bob Strong/UPI
1 of 5 | Golfer Jon Rahm said he could no longer offer the level of commitment required to compete in TGL. File Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- World No. 3 Jon Rahm withdrew from the roster for the inaugural season of TGL, the tech-infused golf league started by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, he announced Thursday,

"I am sad to confirm that I will not be participating in the first TGL season," Rahm wrote on X. "While I still think it's a great opportunity, right now it would require a level of commitment that I can't offer.

"Best of luck to everyone involved and may the best team win!"

Woods and McIlroy announced the league in 2022, and it will run in partnership with the PGA Tour and include team events in an arena at the Palm Beach State College branch campus in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

A group of PGA Tour players, including Woods, McIlroy and Justin Thomas are among those committed to compete in TGL. Each team in the league will feature four PGA Tour players, who compete in head-to-head and match play events.

The TGL opener will be at 9 p.m. EST Jan. 9. The second match will air at 7 p.m. Jan. 16. The TGL campaign will feature 15 regular-season matches leading into a postseason. Matches will air on ESPN and ESPN2.

TGL announced Thursday that McIlroy will compete alongside Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott and Tyrrell Hatton on Boston Common Golf, one of six teams in the league.

"I'm thrilled to join Boston Common Golf and to be representing Boston and New England's rich sports culture," McIlroy said. "TGL brings a unique dimension to the game, and I can't wait to stand with Adam, Keegan, and Tyrrell as my teammates.

"It's a fantastic opportunity that will offer us all a chance to build lasting connections and to foster regional pride that you don't often see in the game of golf."

Justin Thomas will be among the four players on the Atlanta Drive Golf Club. Collin Morikawa was announced Wednesday as the first player on the Los Angeles Golf Club roster.

Teams representing New York and San Francisco have yet to announce their official names or rosters. Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay, Kevin Kisner and Lucas Glover are among other players committed to the league.

Serena Williams, Stephen Curry, Arthur Blank, John Henry and Steven Cohen are among team owners within the upstart league.

