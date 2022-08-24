Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy to launch tech-infused golf league

1/5

Tiger Woods (L) and Rory McIlroy announced the new TGL, a tech-infused golf league, on Wednesday. File Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy founded TGL, a new, tech-infused golf league, which will feature golf stars and launch in 2024, they announced Wednesday though their company, TMRW Sports. They started the league in partnership with the PGA Tour. Events will be team matches held Monday nights at a custom-build venue. Woods and McIlroy are the first two golfers committed to compete in the league. Events will complement the current PGA Tour schedule. Advertisement

A news release for the league described TGL venues as "a data-rich, virtual course complete with a tech-infused, short-game complex."

"TGL is the next evolution within professional golf, and I am committed to helping lead it into the future," Woods said in the release.

RELATED Golfer Will Zalatoris withdraws from Tour Championship

"Embracing technology to create this unique environment gives us the ability to move our sport into primetime on a consistent basis alongside so many of sports' biggest events.

"As a big sports fan myself, I'm excited about blending golf with technology and team elements common in other sports."

TGL events will feature six teams of three PGA Tour players apiece. The season is set to include 15 events, followed by semifinals and finals.

"I have the utmost respect for the game of golf, and the TGL, while rooted in the traditions of the game, is taking a bold step into the increasingly tech-fueled future of sports," McIlroy said.

"TGL will tap into the appeal of team golf within an exciting, fan-friendly environment, comparable to sitting court-side at an NBA game.

"TGL will widen the appeal of golf to younger and more diverse fans and serve as another avenue to introduce people to the game I love."

The PGA Tour announced Wednesday a series of changes to its format. Players must commit to at least 20 events, if they qualify, but will now earn a minimum of $500,000 per year.

The schedule also will feature four new elevated events. Each will include a prize purse of $20 million.

The Tour Championship, the PGA Tour season finale, will run Thursday through Sunday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. The winner will receive $18 million.