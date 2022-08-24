Trending
Aug. 24, 2022 / 2:17 PM

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy to launch tech-infused golf league

By Alex Butler
Tiger Woods (L) and Rory McIlroy announced the new TGL, a tech-infused golf league, on Wednesday. File Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/016280b000f25f093bc4b0aab16aeb08/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy founded TGL, a new, tech-infused golf league, which will feature golf stars and launch in 2024, they announced Wednesday though their company, TMRW Sports.

They started the league in partnership with the PGA Tour. Events will be team matches held Monday nights at a custom-build venue. Woods and McIlroy are the first two golfers committed to compete in the league. Events will complement the current PGA Tour schedule.

A news release for the league described TGL venues as "a data-rich, virtual course complete with a tech-infused, short-game complex."

"TGL is the next evolution within professional golf, and I am committed to helping lead it into the future," Woods said in the release.

"Embracing technology to create this unique environment gives us the ability to move our sport into primetime on a consistent basis alongside so many of sports' biggest events.

"As a big sports fan myself, I'm excited about blending golf with technology and team elements common in other sports."

TGL events will feature six teams of three PGA Tour players apiece. The season is set to include 15 events, followed by semifinals and finals.

"I have the utmost respect for the game of golf, and the TGL, while rooted in the traditions of the game, is taking a bold step into the increasingly tech-fueled future of sports," McIlroy said.

"TGL will tap into the appeal of team golf within an exciting, fan-friendly environment, comparable to sitting court-side at an NBA game.

"TGL will widen the appeal of golf to younger and more diverse fans and serve as another avenue to introduce people to the game I love."

The PGA Tour announced Wednesday a series of changes to its format. Players must commit to at least 20 events, if they qualify, but will now earn a minimum of $500,000 per year.

The schedule also will feature four new elevated events. Each will include a prize purse of $20 million.

The Tour Championship, the PGA Tour season finale, will run Thursday through Sunday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. The winner will receive $18 million.

NFL // 5 hours ago
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson, who led the Kansas City Chiefs to their Super Bowl IV victory, died Wednesday, his family announced. He was 87.
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The Brooklyn Nets met with star forward Kevin Durant and the parties "agreed to move forward," the team announced Tuesday. That puts an end to speculation that Durant would be traded this off-season.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins placed Mackensie Alexander on injured reserve with a groin injury, the team announced Tuesday. That caused another hit to the team's depth at cornerback, behind Xavien Howard.
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates, who skipped training camp and off-season workouts amid a contract dispute, reported to the team facility Tuesday in Cincinnati and is expected to sign his franchise tag tender.
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Starting quarterback Marcus Mariota and tight end Kyle Pitts led the Atlanta Falcons to a strong start, but the New York Jets scored 24 unanswered points to steal a win in their second preseason game.
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Baker Mayfield edged Sam Darnold in a competition held to determine the Carolina Panthers' top quarterback and will start Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns, the Panthers announced Monday.
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders agreed to trade quarterback Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings, the Vikings announced Monday.
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Veteran quarterback Tom Brady returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers facility Monday in Tampa, Fla., ending a two-week hiatus from practice and preseason games, a league source told UPI.
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Veteran defensive end J.J. Watt tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Arizona Cardinals' final two preseason games, the team announced.
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- New York Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux told reporters he is "good" after he appeared to sustain a knee injury during a preseason win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Giants plan to further examine the knee Monday.
